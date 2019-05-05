The 3 Chrises Play Nice in New BTS Photo From Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, which means the ongoing debate of which Chris is best is in full swing. Hemsworth, Evans, and Pratt are all featured in the new film, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently joked that Evans was the most responsible of the bunch. This led to Evans calling the other Chrises “losers,” and the hilarious online debate was reignited. However, based on an adorable set photo shared by Sean Gunn (Kraglin), it appears the MCU Chrises still know how to play nice.

“Let’s see…I think I’ll marry Evans, spoon Hemsworth, and go catfish noodling with Pratt. That’s how this game works, right?,” Gunn joked.

Look at all those Chrises, getting along and having a nice time!

Many fans commented on Gunn’s post, sharing in the love for Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth.

“The beautiful Chris trinity,” @horcharta wrote.

“YEA CHRIS CUBED,” @http.avngers added.

“I’m disappointed that I can only like this once,” @darkflair joked.

Even Karen Gillan (Nebula) commented with some crying-laughing emojis.

One fan took to Twitter to remind fans about an important, missing Chris.

ah yes the four Chrises:

Hemsworth, Pratt, Evans, and Pine pic.twitter.com/x5sKUBglOj — francesca 🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) May 5, 2019

Considering the real Chris Pine is an integral part of the DC Extended Universe, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the core four Chrises in a comic book movie together, but it’s nice to be reminded of Pine’s existence.

What’s your Chris list? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

