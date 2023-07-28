Thunderbolts Star Hannah John-Kamen Teases Ghost's Awkward Addition to New Team

Marvel Studios has been having an amazing year with all of their Phase Four lineup including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. The former of the two gave us a lot of interesting concepts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore. But now the MCU is moving forward into a more interesting direction. During their Comic-Con panel Marvel Studios has revealed that they will be working on a film based on their Thunderbolts team with a very different lineup. We recently found out the exact roster for the team and it features Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardin (David Harbor), and Ghost Hannah John-Kamen. The latter of the bunch recently teased he interactions with the rest of the group after her Disney's D23 Expo.

"Well, she doesn't like to be touched," John-Kamen said. "Um, so that's going to be interesting. She's quite social, well, she's not social. She was, she grew up in the van. So she's never actually had human contact with anyone. So this is gonna be interesting for ghost to connect."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about her comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!