Thunderbolts: Marvel Confirms Which Taskmaster Is Appearing

When reports first emerged that Marvel Studios would be developing a film based on their Thunderbolts team from the comics, no one knew what to expect. We would later find out that Jake Schreirer would direct the film, but we didn't exactly know which characters would be in the lineup. During Disney's D23 Expo, Marvel revealed that the film would feature Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Ghost, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and even Taskmaster. Fans didn't know which version of Taskmaster to expect in the film, but we now know that it will be the same character from Black Widow. Disney sent out a press release that confirms that Olga Kurylenko will return as the character for Thunderbolts.

"The identities of the "THUNDERBOLTS" were unveiled this morning as Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James "Bucky" Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) joined director Jake Schreier on stage to thunderous applause. The esteemed team also features stars Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)—Pugh recorded a greeting for the D23 Expo audience. "Thunderbolts" opens in theaters on July 26, 2024."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

