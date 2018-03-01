Tom Holland Reveals New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Merchandise, Including Iron Spider-Man

Some amazing kids are going to get some spectacular boxes of Avengers: Infinity War toys and those boxes will include some pretty slick Spider-Man toys.

Who better to show those new toys off than Spider-Man star Tom Holland? That’s exactly what he did on social media, revealing a slew of new Spider-Man Infinity War toys. These figures will all come with the new Iron Spider suit, which looks pretty snazzy in the new trailer. One of those figures even shows the Spider-like appendages from the Iron Spider suit in the comics, and odds are we’ll see those debut in the film too.

Also included in the box is a large Iron Spider figure, an Iron Spider Funko POP, an Infinity War hat, a Nerf Assembler Gear Iron Spider Blaster, and more. All of these items are also signed by Tom Holland, and he shared the photo with the following caption.

“Guys we are Packing new Infinity War toys into a special #HeroActs delivery for children’s hospitals. Let’s make a difference!”

This is all part of Marvel Studios’ Hero Acts campaign, which was revealed on Good Morning America. Many of the stars of Infinity War will receive a custom box full of toys featuring their character, and those boxes will be signed and then donated to a children’s hospital. The stars will also take a picture of themselves with the box, and when that photo hits one million likes on Twitter Marvel will donate $250,000 to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“This movie has one of the greatest ensemble casts of all time, and we are challenging them to use their collective might to benefit children’s charities,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “We’re kicking off by inviting some of the world’s biggest stars to get creative on social media to support Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity that works to bring joy and comfort to hospitalized children and their families.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4.