‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Really Hates Cats

Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland is now an international superstar, but he may lose a few fans due to his latest controversial comments on a very hot-button issue.

As you can see above, Holland discussed the explosive issue of cat vs dog ownership during a recent interview with CNET. Holland, it turns out, is staunchly anti-cat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most cat haters today, Holland tries to justify his bias with the explanation that he’s allergic to cats, which must be why he also had to describe them as “evil, conniving” creatures. Even better is his reasoning about cat/dog loyalty based on the good ol’ “feeding theory” that’s the basis of so much speciesm.

How long will Hollywood tolerate this sort of behavior, right out in the open?

We’re kidding of course. Holland is simply a very avid dog lover, as exemplified by his loving rant about his own dog Tess. Even cat lovers are liable to give Holland a pass; the kid is just that charming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now out on home video. Holland will return as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War next summer.