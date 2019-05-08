Tom Holland on Playing Spider-Man More Than Any Other Actor

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but it’s not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film to get excited about this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and fans are eager to find out what Peter Parker and his friends are up to now that they’re no longer particles of dust. During a visit to the film’s set, Comicbook.com learned how Tom Holland feels now that he’s played the friendly neighborhood hero more times than any other actor.

“Feels pretty good, man. Feels pretty good,” Holland explained. “It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play a character that you love so much, time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of do you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down, because it’s really fun. Yes, so it’s been a real privilege and been so much fun, maybe even more fun this time round than the last one, and it’s been great.”

During the interviews, someone asked Holland what it was like going from the ensemble-heavy Avengers films back to Spider-Man.

“That’s a good question,” Holland replied. “The Avengers movies feels so removed from what we were doing in Homecoming and Far From Home, especially. Because obviously, our films are about people who are so grounded in reality, people who are very real, and then when you get into the world of The Avengers, that’s the complete opposite, you know.”

Holland added, “We have characters from all over the galaxy mixing with each other and it’s a very different feel on set, because you have people who are blue and green and Iron Man and stuff and it’s pretty crazy, but this is a bit more low key and feels a bit … I always describe these movies like the biggest indie movies ever made, because it does just feel like we are making a high-school movie that happens in Europe.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

