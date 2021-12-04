Tom Holland Says His Spider-Man Suit Is The Same In No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters in two weeks, and Marvel fans are eager to find out what’s in store for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) now that he’s been outed as Spider-Man to the rest of the world. In honor of the upcoming movie, Holland and his co-star, Zendaya, have been doing a lot of press and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was delightful. The duo was joined by Superman and The Witcher star, Henry Cavill, which sparked a great discussion about their superhero suits.

“The suit’s the same this time, right? Or is it being changed?,” Norton asked. “Yes, it’s the same, yeah, as the last one, there’s no changes,” Holland replied. “Again, I asked for a zip and I didn’t get one.” Holland then asked Cavill if he has a zip in his Superman costume and the star replied, “Yeah, sort of.” This caused a hilarious confused reaction from Holland, so Cavill added, “It’s not a conventional zip, no, otherwise you’d see it, but yeah.” Holland then asked, “We’re talking about the same zip, right? A toilet zip.” Cavill replied with a chuckle, “I hope so.”

During the chat, Zendaya also revealed that she has concerns about Holland’s suit. “It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya explained. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.” You can watch the clip below:

Last month, a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are involved.

“It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end … So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me,” Holland previously said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.