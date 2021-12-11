Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Needs A Break With No Cameos

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first premiered it has been built on cameos, particularly ones that have teased what comes next. Marvel’s Black Widow featured a cameo that tied it into Hawkeye, Shang-Chi had several cameos that connected it to Doctor Strange and The Avengers, and Marvel’s . After the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home it stands to reason that Tom Holland’s webslinger might have cameos in other Marvel movies to set up his next adventure. If Holland has his way though, Peter Parker will be taking a rest until his next movie.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBookMovie, Holland was asked about his future as the wall-crawler, saying that he thinks Spider-Man needs a break after the upcoming threequel. Even the prospect of reuniting with his Spider-Man director Jon Watts for his new Fantastic Four movie wasn’t enough for him to eagerly speak about a cameo appearance. (As Marvel fans know well, when Spider-Man first debuted in his own comic book series he tried his best to join the Fantastic Four; however due to various studios owning the film rights to the characters it was never possible before for them to appear on screen together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think, for me, as the guy that plays Spider-Man – so you could say that I know him the best – I think what’s important is that he needs to take a break,” Holland told the outlet. “We need to allow the audiences to let him breathe and figure out tonally how we’re going to bring this character back, if we bring this character back. You know, I think him popping up for a cameo would defeat the purpose….While I’d love to be in that film [because] I love Jon and would be really excited to see what he does with the Fantastic Four,” he continued, pondering his future as the hero, “I think what we need to do with Spider-Man is let it breathe and almost let the audience tell us what they want.”

It would frankly be surprising for Holland’s Spider-Man to take that much of a break from the big screen after the upcoming movie considering the amount of times he’s already appeared in films. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Holland appeared as Spider-Man again in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, and Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Since he premiered as the character 2020 has been the only year he hasn’t appeared in a movie as Spider-Man.

Can Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios really let him rest that long?