Tom Holland Explains Why ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Wasn’t Released

Sony Pictures descended upon Sao Paulo, Brazil earlier today to present their upcoming properties in a panel at this year’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP). It had been widely reported earlier in the week that today was the day that Sony would be dropping the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer to help celebrate their presence at the convention.

Then this morning, Sony eventually decided to delay the public release of the trailer to later this week, only showing the trailer to the in-person audience at the convention. According to Far From Home star Tom Holland, the powers that be ultimately decided to make the trailer exclusive to those at CCXP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We debuted the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer just for you guys exclusively, because sometimes we just want to show our support, and you guys have been so amazing to us ever since I got this job,” Holland said during a live stream of the panel. “And I guess we just wanted to come and say thank you really, and that was our way for Marvel and Sony to say thank you. And I hope you enjoyed it. We loved it.”

“It’s amazing to see something you worked so hard on become a reality, and then share it with the people who really want to see it. So again, thank you for having us, CCXP has been amazing.”

Holland’s co-star Jake Gyllenhall — who’ll suit up at the iconic Spider-Man nemesis Mysterio in Far From Home — was also in attendance at the panel and echoed the sentiments, playing off of the film’s name.

“And you know for us, Brazil is far from home, so it only fits,” Gyllenhaal reflected. “Show it to a group of people that we expect and admire in a country that we love far from home.”

While Holland’s reprising his role as the web-slinging character in his fourth MCU appearance, Gyllenhaal will make his MCU debut in Far From Home. Other cast members expected to return include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, and Maris Tomei. Jon Watts returned to direct.

Are you looking forward to the Far From Home trailer? What are you hoping to see most in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.