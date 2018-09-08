‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Apologizes to His Mother for What He Is About to Do

In his various Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, Tom Holland has pulled off some seemingly death-defying acrobatics while portraying Spider-Man, though stunt performers and special effects make the actions seem far deadlier than they were in reality. The actor recently took to Twitter to confirm that he’s about to embark on the risky endeavor of buying a motorcycle, preemptively apologizing to his mom for the new purchase.

The actor made the announcement, “Officially buying a motorbike. Sorry mum.”

Many of Holland’s fans offered their encouragement to the actor, reminding him to always put safety first, while other users offered their suggestions of what motorcycle he should buy, including the Spider-Cycle from the character’s comic book history.

Holland is currently in the middle of filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, with the mere concept of the film’s existence throwing a wrench into the works of what fans are expecting from the MCU. In the final scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, audiences saw Spider-Man, along with many other heroes, killed at the hands of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

While we’re sure to get answers regarding how Spidey and other heroes will return, the release of Avengers 4 will be followed by the Spider-Man sequel only two months later, leading many audiences to wonder how Marvel Studios will market a film that is dependent upon the events of another film that has yet to be released.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

With Captain America: The First Avenger being the obvious exception, many of the films in the MCU unfold chronologically. Ant-Man and the Wasp, however, took place in the week leading up to the events of Infinity War, with a post-credits scene bringing those two timelines together. Next year’s Captain Marvel will take place decades before Infinity War.

“Well, when does [Spider-Man: Far From Home] take place?” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige pondered in an interview earlier this summer. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

So long as Holland survives his next run-in with his mom, we’ll see him in Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019 and in Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

