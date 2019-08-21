Tom Holland’s Dad Tweets Save Spider-Man, Comments On Situation

It’s been a day since the news of Sony and Disney’s inability to come to an agreement over the Spider-Man films broke, and the reactions to the news keep pouring in. One person who has been silent on the situation is Tom Holland, who will likely have to continue his role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man without any connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the young actor may not be talking, his father, Dominic Holland, issued a statement on his website after tweeting the #SaveSpiderMan hashtag.

The older Holland included a link to his website, which included the following message:

“Stormy waters… Last week I was trending on twitter for having the gall to pen a book called, Eclipsed – a caustic tale, full of angst and invective about my lack of success and my envy at the unbridled fame of my eldest son, Tom. Insulting tweets were retweeted over 10,000 times and whilst it wasn’t nice reading, it was ameliorated by the spike in book sales as I have reported here already. And now I see that Tom is included in yet another twitter ‘storm’ – (always a storm with twitter) – with the news that Spider-Man/Sony/Marvel love-in has ended,” Holland wrote.

“Predictably, speculation is rife. Boycotts are being called for. Heads must roll. Heads will roll. #saveSpider-Man – and when Super-heroes need saving, then we truly are in trouble. At this breaking news, my phone starts to ring. Radio stations are keen to have me appear on their programmes, eager for me to speculate and add to the fervour. Naturally, I decline. No comment is what I want to say but I don’t for fear of appearing rude and above my station. Cheekily, I suggest that I will appear on their radio show/s, however, but in my capacity as a comedian (and not a dad) and one with a newly released novel, I, Gabriel… This elicits an awkward pause and then their turn to decline. Payback perhaps? And so I am back to my blog – less reach, but always there for me!”

“To conclude, I know nothing about the impasse between Sony and Marvel. I have no inside track on such issues. But whatever is decided by the big suits at these big Hollywood studios – my hunch is that the show will continue. Too much at stake and too many dollars riding on it – and besides, everyone wants the same thing; namely, Spider-Man on large screens keeping people safe and entertained. And with Tom in the suit, for the time-being at least. And in the years ahead, no doubt, with another lucky young actor in the role – and God forbid, his dad isn’t an ‘angry, failed, washed-up comedian’ because he might have an idea to pen a book on father and son – and I’m with the twitter mob on this – that we have quite enough such God-awful books already. Eclipsed by your friendly, neighbourhood father of Tom Holland.”

You can read more about the responses to Dominic Holland’s book here.

