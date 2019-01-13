Marvel Theory Suggests Tony Stark Will Become Spider-Man’s New AI

With a monstrous movie such as Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, big changes are in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As seen with its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame is bound the have ramifications for the shared universe moving forward.

Since change is bound to happen, one recent fan theory gaining traction online makes a big change to both Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Originally shared to Reddit by /u/CaptainSpaceWolf13, the fan theory states that Stark is bound to become the new artificial intelligence in Spider-Man‘s suit.

Of course, this theory does state that for this scenario to unfold, Stark would likely need to meet his untimely end in Endgame, likely by the hand of Thanos (Josh Brolin) or a sacrificial choice of sorts.

On the surface, the theory makes an incredible amount of sense. Downey’s take on Tony Stark has been an iconic role and voice acting role would help Disney keep the actor around a little while longer even though his live-action roles in the MCU would be done.

Naturally, the flip side of the scenario is the thought of a heartbreaking scene in which Spider-Man has to cope with Stark’s death. Luckily, the theory does include a poignant way to mark the transition. The theory states that after a funeral for Stark, Spider-Man goes to fight crime as usual and when he goes to suit up, the voice welcoming him is none other than Stark’s.

If there was a person in the MCU to have the technological wherewithal to perform such a task, it’d be Stark. In fact, the character did something similar recently as a result of Marvel’s “Civil War II” story arc.

Though it sure makes a lot of sense, and it’s a common thought among fans that one (or more) of the original Avengers won’t make it through Endgame, it’s entirely plausible that Stark makes it alive. And in the case, Downey can carry on business as usual for years to come.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Marvel Studios has three films on the release slate for the coming year, including Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.