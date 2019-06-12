Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame Cabin Has Already Tripled in Price on Airbnb

This past weekend, we reported that Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) cabin from Avengers: Endgame was available as a listing on Airbnb. Since our first post went live, the business has apparently been booming for the establishment, with a huge chunk of the available dates over the next few months slashed over half. Not just that, but what once was just $335 per night has been substantially increased and as of this writing, the Stark Residence is now available starting at $800 per night.

If you’re interested, there are still a few dates left in both June and July, which can be booked through the property’s Airbnb listing here.

Located in rural Fairburn, Georgia, the lakeside cabin is just a hop, skip, and a jump (or about a 20-minute drive) from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home,” the cabin’s Airbnb listing reads. “Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place.”

Officially dead from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark has left a void some fans find irreparable, since taking to Change.org to launch a petition to bring Downey back into the fold.

“MCU’s Tony deserves to come back fully alive,” the petition reads. “Tony Stark was always ready to risk his life, suffer, and sacrifice himself for anyone, without ever receiving anything in return. Since the beginning, since he was a kid. He can never be happy, and when he finally got what he always wanted, and deserved, his wife, his daughter, his family.. he died. He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up.”

