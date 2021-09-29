Twitter Is Debating Whether the Avengers or X-Men Win in a Fight

The Avengers vs. X-Men debate on Twitter is back again. This time, instead of debating popularity, fans are debating whether the X-Men or Avengers would win in a fight. As if Marvel hasn’t told that story at least half a dozen times already. And as if these are beings that exist with innate wills and attributes rather than fictional constructs used to tell a story. As if the arbitrary whims of the writer scripting the scene isn’t what ultimately decides the outcome of any such conflict. Let’s not let any of that stop us from debating the results of a fictional battle.

As noted, the X-Men and the Avengers have faced off several times in the comics, dating back to 1965’s The X-Men #9. The X-Men seemed to have the upper hand until Professor X stepped reminded all of the children on both sides that they were supposed to fighting a supervillain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers had a better showing during their rematch in Avengers #53, but Marvel published the first official The X-Men vs. The Avengers miniseries in 1987. The fight was over the then more-or-less reformed Magneto being held accountable for his past crimes. Though he put up a fight, Magneto ultimately agreed to stand trial and was acquitted.

When people discuss this particular rivalry, it’s usually 2014’s Avengers vs. X-Men that comes to mind. The X-Men won the first round there, with five of them becoming the Phoenix Five and reshaping the world. Eventually, the Phoenix’s influence caused the X-Men to implode. Cyclops, possessed by Dark Phoenix, kills Professor X. The story ends with the Hope Summers helping the Scarlet Witch undo her “No More Mutants” spell from House of M. Honestly, no one comes out of this series looking great, but the X-Men did win more of the one-on-one skirmishes featured in the fight-focused AVX: VS. tie-in miniseries.

Much of the online debate revolves around Magneto and how he, in theory, could turn Iron Man into a pretzel with a flick of his wrist and turn Cap’s shield into a toy. The comics have repeatedly insisted that Iron Man has non-magnetic armor ready to go for such an occasion. Yet, as recently as this month’s X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2, Magneto showed that he could hold his own against an entire team of Avengers. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about this debate.

What Started It All

https://twitter.com/scarIetbitch2/status/1442920114056151040?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Coke Zero

https://twitter.com/doitgrip/status/1442962659788296193?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Avengers Ass-

https://twitter.com/MajorPhilebrity/status/1442947861688115206?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marvel Studios Brainwashing

https://twitter.com/lxoelo/status/1443001285494640644?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No Question

https://twitter.com/poofyidiot/status/1442989182226415621?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Dominating

https://twitter.com/josephxgalloway/status/1443027363940294663?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Not Even Close

https://twitter.com/catrussy/status/1443025274988335104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stomped

https://twitter.com/MARYODAA/status/1443008903290232835?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Know Your Priority Targets

https://twitter.com/AdrianXpression/status/1442966194013810689?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Have You Seen What If?