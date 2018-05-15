‘Venom’ #1 Goes to Second Printing After Selling Over 200,000 Copies

We are Venom, and the “we” seems to account for very many readers.

Marvel has revealed that Venom #1 from writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman is officially headed back to press for a second printing after selling 200,000 copies.

Take a look at Stegman’s second printing cover below:

The new Venom series sees original Venom Eddie Brock on an adventure like he’s never seen before, has Coates told ComicBook.com in an interview.

“The marketing campaign behind it, some of the blurbs that you’ve probably seen say, ‘The horror story a thousand years in the making,’” Cates said. “And that is certainly true. As far as comparisons to past Venom stories, this is the biggest one. This opening arc is called ‘Rex,’ and ‘Rex’ is going to see a new threat that is bigger, stronger, probably the scariest thing that Venom’s ever gone up against, and its tendrils kind of touch every single corner of the Marvel U.

“This is a thing that’s incredibly old and incredibly powerful,” he continued. “It’s something that only Venom can face. In that sense, tone-wise, I’ve been reading a lot of Lovecraft and a lot of Stephen King, a lot of stuff like that. I’m not going to promise that the entire run is going to be like a horror story, but this first arc I’ve been describing as like a Lovecraftian action film. And to whatever the hell extent that makes any sense, that’s what it is.

“But I’ll say, you know, by the end of the first issue, you’ll have a very, very clear picture as to what Eddie is up against. And if I’ve done my job right, the impression that you will be left with is, well, how the hell is Venom equipped to deal with that? Like, what the hell is this story about? He can’t fight that, you know? So it’s really fun.”

Venom #1 is on sale now.

Venom #1

MAR180796

(W) Donny Cates (A) J. P. Mayer (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

A NEW SERIES BY DONNY CATES & RYAN STEGMAN!

In the wake of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s collapse, an ancient and primordial evil has been awakened beneath the streets of New York, and with it, something equally evil has awakened in that most Wicked of Webslingers – VENOM! Still a Lethal Protector of the innocents in New York, this never-before-seen threat could force Venom to relinquish everything it holds dear – including Eddie Brock! Join two of the hottest creators in comics today, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, for a VENOM adventure a thousand years in the making!

Rated T+

In Shops: May 09, 2018

SRP: $4.99