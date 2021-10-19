Venom 2: Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on Massive Post-Credits Scene

While Marvel post-credit scene talk is dominating social media, Kevin Feige himself has opened up on one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable teasers as of late. No, not the leaked Eternals scene that’s making its rounds online, but the one in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which seemingly confirms the character’s arrival to the MCU.

Spoiler warning: if you’ve yet to see the second Venom flick, you’re about to be spoiled. You’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Marvel Studios boss, the scene in question — which involves Venom (Tom Hardy) licking a television screen on which Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is visible — was a collaborative effort between the crews on Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team… We worked together on it,” Feige confirmed with THR on the red carpet during Monday’s Eternals premiere.

It wasn’t until the post-credits scene that confirmed a crossover between the Sony and Marvel franchises wasn’t imminent, even though Feige himself has teased it in the past.

“I don’t want to talk about rumors or speculation on what could happen or couldn’t happen as it relates to characters Marvel Studios hasn’t brought to the screen yet, but I will say what I’ve always said having been at Marvel Studios for 20 years, I wouldn’t dismiss anything. I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Feige told the website.

He added, “When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never.”

Sony boss Sanford Panitch has also teased a crossover between the Hollywood franchises.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive previously told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.

What other Spidey characters would you like to see make the leap to live action? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!