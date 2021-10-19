Marvel’s Eternals Post-Credits Scenes Confirmed, Draw Wild Reactions From Audience

Eternals post-credits scenes have been confirmed and they drew a wild response from the audience. It seems as though a face long rumored to be in the film actually might appear along with some other dynamite surprises. The first reactions to the film are out in the wild and a lot of people enjoyed the Marvel movie. A lot has been said about Chloe Zhao’s big entrance into the MCU. According to people present for the big premiere this weekend and screenings, it’s been a success. Viewers praised the visual style as very distinct from what came before it. The attendees also had a lot of praise from individual performances by multiple actors in the cast. However, that post-credits appearance absolutely sets the stage for whatever occurs next. People will be discussing the surprise for days after the movie hits theaters. Check out some of the first reactions below:

Marvel producer Nate Moore shared the vision for the movie in some comments to Comicbook.com during a set visit.

“So, in the past, we see the Eternals as they come to earth as they begin their mission. And over time, they begin to succeed in eradicating the Deviants, but at the same time, these ten characters start to fracture as a team, and they start to sort of split off and go their own ways,” said Moore. “In the present, we meet a couple of Eternals, Sersi and Sprite, who now live in London, who are shocked when a Deviant arrives after not having seen a Deviant for five thousand years and they seem to have evolved somehow. So the present is very much a mystery of, ‘Why are the Deviants back? Why are they different? And can we get the band back together — for lack of a better term — in time to stop this new threat?’ That’s the rough structure of the movie. It’s epic in scope, we think.”

Are you excited for Eternals? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some more tweets from the premiere down below:

