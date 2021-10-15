Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly Pushed to 2022

✖

It looks like Eddie Brock is on the move again. With Covid-19 cases surging thanks to the delta variant, movie studios are once again looking at the box office landscape and making alternate plans. One of Sony's biggest releases this year, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was already pushed from September to October, but it looks like the studio still isn't entirely comfortable with the plan. Sony is now reportedly looking to delay the Venom sequel yet again, pushing it to 2022.

According to Vulture, Sony opted not to show off any Venom: Let There Be Carnage footage at Monday's CinemaCon presentation because it's planning to delay the film once again. Sources tell Vulture that the current plan is for Venom 2 to take the Morbius release date in January.

Morbius is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 21, 2022. While that date isn't exactly ideal for a blockbuster of Venom's size, Sony clearly wants to get the film in front of audiences as soon as possible, while still waiting for people to be comfortable returning to theaters. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for November and Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming in December, so January provides the next realistic option for Venom.

If Venom is pushed to January, Morbius will once again need a new release date. Both of Sony's Marvel standalone films have been delayed several times, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage clearly represents the priority for the studio. Venom already a much more popular character than Morbius long before Tom Hardy's solo film broke records in 2018. There's no guarantees with Morbius, whereas the Venom sequel is viewed as a sure thing, provided people are actually willing to go back to theaters.

Hardy returns to star as Eddie Brock in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with Woody Harrelson coming on to play the villainous Cletus Kasady (after a post-credits cameo in the first movie). The sequel is directed by Andy Serkis, with a screenplay from Kelly Marcel. In addition to starring in the film, Hardy is credited with the sequel's story.

