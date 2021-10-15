✖

Venom: Let There Be Carnage may have its release date delayed, again. This comes from a report about the current state of the movie theater industry, in the midst of COVID-19 Delta Variant. That report notes that when it comes to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, "there’s buzz that it could move yet again." Sony already moved Venom: Let There Be Carnage from its first post-pandemic release date on September 24th, to the later date of October 15th. That's the fourth release date shift for Venom 2 if you're keeping count.

Here's what THR had to report about what Sony is currently mulling over, in regards to releasing its major films, such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Hotel Transylvania 4:

Sony was next, relocating sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15, and then, on Aug. 16, selling off Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, which had been set to hit theaters Oct. 1, to Amazon in a windfall $100 million-plus deal. Regarding Venom, there’s buzz that it could move yet again. Either way, Sony has secured some breathing room.

Originally, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was set to be released on October 2, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic of course messed that plan up. Let There Be Carnage was then shifted to June of 2021, but continued doubts about the pandemic recovery effort made Sony pull up stakes and move Venom 2 to September. Now fans will have to hope that recent history isn't repeating itself, and we're not on a slow-burn descent into continuous delays, as the Fall season sets in, and new waves of COVID surge with the standard cold/flu season. With Sony being the one major studio that doesn't have its own streaming service, the release options for its major films are much more limited.

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

A lot of Marvel fans are also wondering whether or not any continued delays with Venom: Let There Be Carnage means new delays for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Beyond the obvious questions about the Spider-Man Universe that Sony is building and its connectivity (or not), there's an obvious pragmatic connection: if Sony doesn't feel comfortable enough about the market to hold Venom 2's release date, it's hard to imagine the studio standing firm on Spider-Man: No Way Home's chances in such an uncertain market.

Right now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to debut in theaters on October 15th. But that may soon change.