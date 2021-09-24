Venom: Let There Be Carnage Releases New GIF Stickers

✖

The promotional cycle for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is officially in full swing. Weeks after Sony released the first teaser for the Tom Hardy-starring feature to the masses, promotional merchandising began surfacing online. Now, some of the most popular social networks have released special Let There Be Carnage sticker packs, allowing you to celebrate the movie ahead of its September arrival.

Users on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat now have access to various GIF stickers to use in their posts and stories. Both Venom (Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson) are available in the packs in a variety of creep-tastic poses.

"It's a mood. Express yourself with these new #Venom: Let There Be Carnage GIF stickers! Just search 'VenomMovie' to add to your stories and more," the movie's official Twitter account explained Monday morning.

Even though Venom and Carnage are the only two characters featured in the stickers, Let There Be Carnage helmer Andy Serkis previously teased the inclusion of even more villains throughout the movie.

"This lovely little abode is of course well-known to fans. I'm not going to say too much about it, but of course, it houses some of the world's greatest supervillains," Serkis previously told IGN about Ravencroft. "It's a secret place not even Detective Mulligan and [the San Francisco Police Department] know about."

"We get another slightly different entry point into this strange place which of course links up to other Marvel universe characters, particularly Spider-Man stories, of course," he added. "But again, without giving too much away."

The film is Sony's next entry in their ever-growing Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

"We don't really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse. We have a Marvel universe," Sony president Sanford Panitch previously said of the SPUMC, which will soon add Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). "The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next Venom. You don't miss Spider-Man." After a pause, Panitch added, "It'll be exciting if they do meet, right?"

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to tear into theaters on September 24th.

