Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Funko Pops

The highly anticipated Sony / Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally launched a trailer yesterday that features Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock and the debut of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasaday aka Carnage. Whenever a trailer for a big film drops, it's a pretty safe bet that new Funko Pop figures will be right behind it. Such is the case today.

The first Funko Pop figure releases for Venom: Let There Be Carnage are Venom and Carnage - shocking, we know. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that a Jumbo Carnage Pop figure (pictured below) is also included in the wave as a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order right here while it lasts.

Keep in mind that Funko released a comic book Cletus Kasady Carnage Funko Pop back in February that was a new (and arguably better) take on the Carnage Pop that was released in 2018 (Amazon). It was a Hot Topic exclusive that has since sold out, but you can still grab it here on eBay.

In the comics, Carnage is the symbiote persona bonded to Marvel Universe serial killer Cletus Kasady. Created by David Michelinie, Erik Larsen and Mark Bagley, Kasady first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #344 and became Carnage in The Amazing Spider-Man #360.

Carnage is Venom's archnemesis. In the comics, Kasady and Brock shared a prison cell for a time, which led to Kasady bonding with the offspring of the Venom symbiote. That new symbiote came to be known as Carnage. Venom has no love for its “child.” Where Venom has gone on to become less a villain and more an antihero, Carnage remains a homicidal, unrepentant killer.

Andy Serkis is directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. The film stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage premieres in theaters on September 24th.

