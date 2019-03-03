‘Venom 2’ Searching for New Director

As expected, Sony has launched a search to find a new director for Venom 2. Though previously suggested Venom director Ruben Fleischer wouldn’t return to direct the sequel, film scooping website Discussing Film has confirmed Sony has officially parted ways with the Zombieland helmer.

The report also suggests that production is currently scheduled to begin this November in Atlanta. Outside of 50 Shades and Venom writer Kelly Marcel returning to pen the script, little else has surfaced in terms of a plot for the follow-up.

When news of a sequel first surfaced, it was reported that Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) would serve as the antagonist of the follow-up. With Kasady being a brutal serial killer, many fans would expect a dark, R-rated film. Producer Avi Arad previously suggested fans shouldn’t hold their breaths in that regard.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here,” producer Avi Arad explained last year. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Regardless of the critical response to the film, Venom was a box office darling for Sony. The movie ended up making a whopping $855 million worldwide ($213m domestically) against a reported $100 million budget. Suffice to say, that’s more than enough money to convince Sony to build a franchise around the character.

Venom 2 is reportedly set for release on October 2nd, 2020. Venom is now available on home media release.

