Eddie Brock Venom Coming to Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’

Peter Parker and Miles Morales tangle with the Eddie Brock Venom for the first time in Monday's episode of Marvel's animated Spider-Man.

Per the synopsis for season 2 episode 'Dead Man's Party', "Eddie Brock, who has emerged with the vengeance-filled Venom symbiotic, sets his sights on destroying Peter Parker and everything that is Spider-Man."

In a clip published by Marvel HQ, Spider-Man gets an assist from Miles Morales and his "Ow, My Eyes" flash grenades. The slimy Venom symbiote first menaced Spider-Man in season 1 when it bonded with Peter Parker's rival, star football player Flash Thompson.

The episode debuts Monday, July 16 at 6:30 ET on Disney XD.

The second season of "Marvel's Spider-Man" follows Peter Parker in his sophomore year as a more experienced Super Hero and a more confident student at what was once the intimidating Horizon High School. Picking up where season one left off – in an epic showdown against Doc Ock, the Sinister Five, and Hobgoblin – season two will offer much higher stakes for both Peter and his heroic alter-ego, Spider-Man. He'll also learn how to navigate new responsibilities like working at his local newspaper The Daily Bugle while enduring Doc Ock's series of obstacles in the villain's attempt to get rid of Spider-Man once and for all. The action-packed season will continue to touch on Spidey's relatable themes, including friendship, loyalty and heroism, while staying true to its signature sense of comedy.

"We're proud of our partnership with Marvel Animation and look forward to premiering more adventure storytelling, through the lens of some of the world's most prominent Super Heroes, for years to come," said Marc Buhaj, Senior Vice President, Programming and General Manager, Disney XD in a press release announcing the series' second season.

"We are tremendously proud of our animated series on Disney XD. We look forward to continuing our relationship with them including fresh new seasons of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest, and Marvel's Spider-Man which will air through 2019," said Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Entertainment.

"As we continue to produce in the animation space, we are constantly looking to expand our footprint with projects such as the highly-anticipated Marvel Rising, and a second season of Marvel Super Hero Adventures. Additionally, we are pleased with the continual growth of Marvel HQ on YouTube Kids, which features library favorites and premiere episodes of Marvel Super Hero Adventures and the Marvel Funko animated shorts, as well as upcoming original content."