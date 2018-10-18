Marvel

‘Venom’ Has Got The Internet Shipping Symbiotes Real Hard

Venom may not have been the standout Spider-Man spin fans were hoping to get, but it has certainly prompted plenty of conversation. Sony Pictures gave the world its take on the anti-hero this month, bringing in mixed reviews from fans and critics. However, it seems a second glance at the film has bred an unexpected fandom.

Like it or not, Venom has got a thriving shipping fandom, and it is reaching an all-time high on social media.

For those unaware of this phenomenon, they only need to check Twitter or Tumblr to see what’s up. The term Symbrock might have popped up on your feed by chance and searching it will lead you into the new world of Eddie Brock x Venom shipping.

Even though Venom wasn’t put forth as a romance, there are plenty of fans who are taking it as such. Eddie and Venom may not get off to the best start after the journalist breaks into one of The Life Foundation’s facilities, but they find harmony as the film goes on. Some would even go so far as to call Venom a rather tsundere suitor, and the alien shows his true emotions at the film’s end. After all, Venom chooses to stay on Earth with Eddie to defend humanity from his race, and he nearly gives his life in the process.

As you can see in the slides below, the Internet has had some wild reactions to this new shipping phenomenon. What once was a niche community has blossomed into a full-on fandom, and it has taken over Tumblr. In fact, a brand-new report from the website did confirm Symbrock is currently the site’s number one ship. So, yes — the Marvel partners have overcome all of Voltron‘s famous ships and a BTS entry to dominate the fandom-friendly site. So, it’s up to you to decide where you stand on this would-be Venom romance now.

What do you make of this shipping spree? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Bang Bang, Shot to My Heart

Wing-Men? Wing-Symbiotes!

Evidence Presented

The Real Headline

Welcome Fan-Art

Well… That’s a Lot of Tongue

The Real Issue Here

Black, White, and Fuzzy

Who Does Then…?

LOL – Loving Out Loud

