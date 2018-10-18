‘Venom’ Has Got The Internet Shipping Symbiotes Real Hard

Venom may not have been the standout Spider-Man spin fans were hoping to get, but it has certainly prompted plenty of conversation. Sony Pictures gave the world its take on the anti-hero this month, bringing in mixed reviews from fans and critics. However, it seems a second glance at the film has bred an unexpected fandom.

Like it or not, Venom has got a thriving shipping fandom, and it is reaching an all-time high on social media.

For those unaware of this phenomenon, they only need to check Twitter or Tumblr to see what’s up. The term Symbrock might have popped up on your feed by chance and searching it will lead you into the new world of Eddie Brock x Venom shipping.

Even though Venom wasn’t put forth as a romance, there are plenty of fans who are taking it as such. Eddie and Venom may not get off to the best start after the journalist breaks into one of The Life Foundation’s facilities, but they find harmony as the film goes on. Some would even go so far as to call Venom a rather tsundere suitor, and the alien shows his true emotions at the film’s end. After all, Venom chooses to stay on Earth with Eddie to defend humanity from his race, and he nearly gives his life in the process.

i cannot believe that people shipping Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote finally unseated the Voltron and BTS ships on tumblr pic.twitter.com/VZJ01HInYv — Cates Holderness (@catesish) October 15, 2018

As you can see in the slides below, the Internet has had some wild reactions to this new shipping phenomenon. What once was a niche community has blossomed into a full-on fandom, and it has taken over Tumblr. In fact, a brand-new report from the website did confirm Symbrock is currently the site’s number one ship. So, yes — the Marvel partners have overcome all of Voltron‘s famous ships and a BTS entry to dominate the fandom-friendly site. So, it’s up to you to decide where you stand on this would-be Venom romance now.

me leaving the cinema shipping eddie and venom pic.twitter.com/0fIgVaveg5 — siena (@thewsknd) October 10, 2018

Apparently people are shipping Venom and Eddie together, because 2018 ???‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vhGEhn9Ie8 — Overhaul Withdrawal (@SurplusUltra) October 16, 2018

[walking into the theater]

Jenna: you know, people online are already shipping Eddie and Venom

Me: What? Why?



[walking out of the theater]

Me: yep, I get it. pic.twitter.com/51CLb05nLc — a ghost (@LaRan44) October 9, 2018

dude people are NOT seeing venom because its a Great Superhero Flick. its because they accidentally made a supernatural gay romance in editing seemingly without understanding why pic.twitter.com/if4YU4wBl9 — bea (@beaagscomic) October 15, 2018

Yeah I love big black goo#symbrock pic.twitter.com/J1xWIyOyC0 — moist and slimy (@Ajdoodles2) October 16, 2018

my feed is so full of venom porn, scrolling it while i’m at work is a whole fucking mission — it’s true romance is dead i shot it in the chest (@lane_goner) October 17, 2018

venom is officially a romance movie between Eddie and venom sorry I dont make the rules — mollie (@whoisspiderman) October 7, 2018

