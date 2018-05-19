Marvel Announces ‘Venom’ Spinoff Set in Vietnam

Marvel’s Venom #1, from writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman, revealed to fans that the history of symbiotes on Earth was much deeper than anyone thought. This summer, the mythos of this alien race, and its relationship to the Marvel Universe, will be explored even further.

Earlier today, the comic publisher announced a new one-shot called Web of Venom: Ve’Nam, which will act as a spinoff to Cates’ current Venom series.

CBR released the first details about the new book, which Cates will write, featuring art from Juanan Ramirez. Ve’Nam is set during the Vietnam War, and will reveal the original Agent Venom team that was introduced in Venom #1. The story will also explore Nick Fury’s role in the entire project, and how his desire to weaponize the Klyntar symbiotes blew up in his face.

In the first issue of the new Venom series, Eddie Brock crossed paths with a man named Rex Strickland, who explains that he and four other men were fused with symbiotes back in Vietnam as part of a government project, the same project responsible for creating Captain America. Rex reveals that he is the only one who left the program and separated from his symbiote.

Web of Venom: Ve’Nam will explore the story of Rex and the rest of his team, and will give readers more insight into the the symbiotes of years past.

You can check out the solicitation information and cover for Web of Venom: Ve’Nam below.

Web of Venom: Ve’Nam #1

Written by: Donny Cates

Art by: Juanan Ramirez

Cover by: Ryan Stegman

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM!

As the United States of America struggled through the Vietnam War, Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. needed a secret weapon – and when an ancient creature was discovered at an archaeological dig site, he was sure he’d found it. In reality, the discovery was an ancestor of the Klyntar symbiotes…and would become a waking nightmare for a platoon of American soldiers!