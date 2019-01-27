‘Venom’s Michelle Williams Addresses If She Will Return for Sequel

Sony appears to be moving full steam ahead on a second Venom solo film, and the film’s female lead has a very particular response to whether or not she’ll appear in the sequel.

During a recent interview with MTV News, Michelle Williams was asked if she knows if she will return to her role as Anne Weying in Venom‘s currently-untitled sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, they have to pay me either way, so…” Williams responded with a laugh.

There’s a chance that Williams is hinting at her contract with that comment, as franchise star Tom Hardy reportedly has a three-picture deal as Eddie Brock. But with early reports about the sequel hinting that she would reprise her role, fans will ultimately just have to wait and see whether or not she makes an appearance.

The Venom sequel is in an interesting state of flux right now, as there’s a chance that it might not have director Ruben Fleischer on board. Both Fleischer and Woody Harrelson, who is set to reprise his role as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, reportedly have a scheduling conflict between Venom 2 and Zombieland 2.

“I obviously have a close relationship with Woody,” Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com last year. “And he’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being. So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film. But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

Regardless of how the cast and crew for Venom 2 takes shape, it sounds like the sequel still wouldn’t take the franchise into R-rated territory.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here.” producer Avi Arad explained last year. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Do you want to see Williams return for Venom‘s sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Venom is now available on DVD, BluRay, and Digital.