Carnage Said To Appear In Venom Movie

It sounds like Eddie Brock won’t be the only one bonding with a symbiote in the upcoming Venom movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Venom will also feature the cinematic debut of symbiote serial killer Carnage.

Carnage is the symbiote persona bonded to Marvel Universe serial killer Cletus Kasady. Kasady first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #344 and became Carnage in The Amazing Spider-Man #360. He was created by writer David Michelinie and artists Erik Larsen and Mark Bagley.

Carnage is considered a Spider-Man villain, but he and Venom also share a special animosity. Kasady and Brock shared a prison cell for a time which led to Kasady bonding with the offspring of the Venom symbiote, the new symbiote that would come to be known as Carnage. Venom has no love for its “child,” and while Venom has gone on to become something an anti-hero, Carnage remains a homicidal, chaotic killer.

Carnage was the centerpiece of one of the biggest Spider-Man and Venom crossover events of the ’90s, Maximum Carnage, which was adapted into a video game as well. The event saw Spider-Man and Venom becoming begrudging allies to battle Carnage and an entire family of other symbiotes that the villain had spawned. The story arc also featured some of Marvel’s other street-level characters, including Cloak and Dagger.

Venom will star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the man who bonds with the alien symbiote to become Venom. The film’s script is being written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner and is reportedly aiming for an R rating. The film is also said to be going for an action-horror genre style, which would differentiate it significantly from other Spider-Man and superhero movies.

Venom is said to share a continuity with the upcoming Silver Sable and Black Cat movie Silver and Black. The matter of how those films connect to Spider-Man: Homecoming and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a point of some confusion.

Venom is a fan favorite Spider-Man villain and sometimes Marvel Comics antihero. Todd McFarlane created Venom in 1988 and he first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #300, though the character was inspired by the black costume given to Spider-Man in 1984’s The Amazing Spider-Man #252.

The Venom suit is actually an alien life form with its own will and consciousness. The Venom suit is a Klyntar, a symbiotic alien race. Venom has gone through many human hosts, originally attempting to bond with Peter Parker but, after being rejecting, joining with Eddie Brock, a disgruntled reporter who also harbored animosity towards Spider-Man.

Venom is scheduled for theatrical release on Oct. 5, 2018.

