Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join ‘Venom’

Sony’s Venom standalone movie just got another major cast member.

Woody Harrelson will reportedly join the film’s cast, according to Variety. Details on his role are slim, but he is said to be playing “a henchman of sorts.”

Harrelson has become a fan-favorite actor over the years, beginning with his role on Cheers. In recent years, Harrelson has starred in a wide array of projects, including the Hunger Games franchise, True Detective, and the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Venom will reunite Harrelson with Ruben Fleisher, who previously directed the actor in the fan-favorite comedy Zombieland. But either way, this casting is sure to take fans by surprise.

Harrelson will join Tom Hardy, who will be playing the titular antihero. Also in the cast are Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze.

A lot is still unknown about Venom, which has been deep in production for quite some time. A new logo for the film was revealed last weekend, which has gotten fans excited about the film’s potential – including Venom co-creator Todd McFarlane.

“It’ll be interesting,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com. “I’ve seen some movies of his where he can bring anger and a wide personality to it. To me, I think Tom Hardy’s going to be as good as whatever Venom looks like. We all know Tom’s going to act. He’s going to do a good job.”

Venom is set to be released in theaters on October 5th, 2018.