‘Venom’ Takes on a SWAT Team in New Clip

If you were worried that Venom‘s PG-13 rating would mean that the movie wasn’t action-packed and super violent, then the new clip is sure to ease your concerns.

In the latest clip for Venom, which was released by Sony on Wednesday, Eddie Brock is confronted by an entire SWAT team, who seem to have him cornered. However, they clearly aren’t aware of the mysterious Symbiote living inside him, and the creature wreaks absolute havoc on the officers.

Unlike the previous Venom trailers, which showed off the slow, crawling transformation of Eddie into Venom, this clip reveals just how quickly that change can occur. As soon as Eddie yells “Mask,” the Symbiote completely covers him and they go to battle.

Over the course of this fight, Venom also puts on a comic-accurate display of his powers. When explosives are hurled at him, Eddie’s Symbiote expands in all sorts of different directions, absorbing the blow and releasing its energy. This has long been a staple of Venom in the comics.

As we can see in the clip, Venom doesn’t really care if he gets to violent with officers of the law. Once they open fire, he doesn’t have an issue with throwing them into buildings, tossing them at one another, or slamming their heads against the pavement. He’s out to protect himself and Eddie, at whatever cost necessary.

Despite the array of clips and teasers we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, much of Venom is still a mystery to the fans. No one is truly certain what sort of tone the film will achieve, or what other characters could potentially appear.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the release date is only a couple of weeks away.

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5th.