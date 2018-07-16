‘Venom’ Officially NOT Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sony’s Venom movie just got a new featured spread in EW, and the article provides what can be considered the official verdict on whether we’ll see Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“Venom is the first of Sony’s new films based on characters from the Spider-Man comics, although it’s a separate world from last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. (It’s also not part of the deal between Sony and Disney that allows Tom Holland’s Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe).”

This little blurb echoes what hardcore Marvel movie fans have known (and complained about), ever since Venom was in production. It’s also something that Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Marvel director Joe Russo and Spider-Man director Jon Watts have all made abundantly clear, for over a year now. In fact, the only time there seemed to be a glimmer of hope for Venom crossing over into the MCU, was last year when Sony’s Amy Pascal misspoke about the possibility, nearly causing Feige’s head to explode (it became a great meme).

However, for those who need a reminder, update, or just more evidence of the clear and obvious – see above. The MCU wants no parts of Venom. At least not right now.

The real focus should be on Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff standing on its own two feet, and possibly launching an entire franchise of darker Spider-Man spinoffs. Additionally, teases of a larger franchise future have already gotten fans invested in giving Venom room to grow beyond one film. Woody Harrelson has teased a larger role (possibly as fan-fav villain Carnage) in Venom 2, while Sony has already announced another horror-themed Spider-Man spinoff: Jared Leto’s Morbius The Living Vampire. Even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might make an appearance – even though Venom will never be in one of the MCU Spider-Man films.

Sony has just done a new promotional push for the film, releasing a new image of Venom in close-up, which should get longtime fans amped to more of the symbiote in action. In addition, Tom Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer have addressed everything from the horror movie influences on the film, to the kinds of gruesome kills we’ll see in it. Be sure to check that all out.

Venom hits theaters on October 5th.