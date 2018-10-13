Listen to Run The Jewels’ ‘Venom’ Soundtrack Song

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels has officially released their track “Let’s Go (The Royal We)” from Venom.

“See, I’m raised to eat pain / appetite for sliced face,” El-P raps, later spitting out a line about a “tongue lash slash,” paying homage to the titular half-man, half-alien anti-hero.

Venom also featured an eponymous song from Eminem and marks the latest blockbuster hit to feature Run The Jewels’ music after they were featured in ads for Baby Driver and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

The first entry in “Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” the studio’s Spider-Man-less universe that will be anchored by Tom Hardy’s symbiote-powered not-quite-superhero, Venom is expected to win its second week at the box office after opening to $80 million in its debut weekend.

With a reported budget of $100 million, Sony hopes to use Venom as a springboard to launch its planned interconnected franchise, bolstered by characters like Morbius the Living Vampire, famed Sinister Six member Kraven the Hunter, Silver Sable, and notorious thief and anti-hero Black Cat.

Star Tom Hardy, who plays investigative reporter Eddie Brock and alien alter-ego Venom, has already inked a three-movie deal to headline a potential Venom trilogy.

The studio possesses the rights to roughly 900 Marvel Comics characters, according to Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch, who told Variety the studio is “focused on being faithful to the comics.” One of those characters is Carnage, who is expected to antagonize Venom as the starring villain in its sequel, where he’ll be played by Woody Harrelson, who debuted as Cletus Kasady in a mid-credits scene.

“When we were thinking about including that [mid-credits] scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com.

“But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed, Venom is now playing.