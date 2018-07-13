‘Venom’ Director Compares Film to Werewolf Movie

Films like X-Men and Spider-Man are often cited as the igniting factors that led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet the R-rated vampire hunter adaptation Blade hit theaters before both of those films, developing a passionate fan base for darker corners of the comic book world. The upcoming Venom aims to replicate some of that darkness, with director Ruben Fleischer comparing the film to staples of the werewolf subgenre of horror films.

“We talked a lot about a werewolf and what it is when you get infected or bit by a werewolf,” Fleischer shared with Entertainment Weekly about navigating dual personalities in the film.

In the film, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an investigative journalist exploring the true intentions of the Life Foundation, only for the covert company to then subject Brock to some of their mysterious experiments. Brock then must navigate life with his otherworldly alter-ego Venom, who regularly tries to “help” Brock through the use of violence.

“Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth,” Fleischer notes of the relationship between the identities. “But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship.”

In the comics, Venom regularly served as one of Spider-Man’s foes, though, over time, was eventually considered an anti-hero who attempted to channel his darkness to do good. With Brock becoming the main character of the film, it’s likely the character will have to find a balance between villainous and endearing.

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” Hardy shared of the character. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”

R-rated Marvel films like Deadpool and Logan have found success in recent years, seemingly confirming that audiences are looking forward to seeing more mature-themed subject matter explored on screen as opposed to the more family-friendly entries into the MCU.

Venom will be landing in theaters on October 5th.

Are you hoping Venom leads to more film adaptations of Marvel’s more macabre characters? Let us know in the comments below!

