New ‘Venom’ TV Spot Released

As of this week, the theatrical release of Sony and Marvel’s Venom is merely a month away, which means that we are about to be flooded with various teasers, ads, and TV spots for the Spider-Man spinoff film.

Sony unveiled one such TV spot this morning, and it highlights some of Venom’s more dangerous skills.

The ad begins with a bit of Eddie’s story, as the main character/reporter (Tom Hardy) investigates something “very bad.” Without going into much detail about how he gets bonded with the Symbiote, Eddie is suddenly seen in a panic. He says that he is hearing some kind of a voice in his head, which we all know is the Symbiote that has now taken residence in his body.

Throughout the rest of the TV spot, Eddie and the Symbiote show off all sorts of powers, all of which we’ve seen in other trailers before.

At first, Venom is just extending Eddie’s limbs to attack various enemies. However, the Symbiote soon uses one of these extended extremities to grow a separate head from Eddie’s arm, allowing the two of them to speak face-to-face. The Symbiote tells Eddie that he will “find out” what the plan is for him, teasing that there is more to the alien life form than meets the eye.

The TV spot ends with the popular “We are Venom” moment from the latest trailer that fans have enjoyed so much. A man, firmly in the grasp of Venom’s hand, asks what it is. Half of Venom’s face peels back, revealing Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock. Together, both Eddie and the Symbiote look the man in the eye and say “We are Venom.”

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Hardy, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 5.