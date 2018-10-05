Lady Gaga Fans Accused of Spreading Negative ‘Venom’ Reviews to Help ‘A Star Is Born’

Like it or not, Venom is coming, and it seems social media is warring over the much-hyped film. Just hours ago, an embargo was lifted on social media reactions to Venom‘s premiere, allowing critics to share their very underwhelming reviews. And, according to various trolls, Lady Gaga stans are adding more fuel to the fire.

As reported by Buzzfeed, it looks like there are sects of the Internet willing to pin Venom‘s poor reviews on Lady Gaga. For anyone who is unaware, the singer will hit theaters this weekend in A Star Is Born, a movie which has garnered rave reviews from critics. It will fight Venom head-to-head at the box office, leaving social media split over which film to support.

However, it seems reports have popped up suggesting some of the hate directed at Venom is being done by the Lady Gaga fandom. After a slew of critics shared their impressions of the comic movie online, a slew of bot-like posts hit Twitter basing Venom in favor of A Star Is Born.

Beware of fake #Venom movie reviews. There are people trying to promote Lady Gaga’s #AStarIsBorn and are fabricating negative reviews. Look out for bots and only trust proper and regular reviewers. pic.twitter.com/v9xznuN5R7 — Marvel Mania™ (@marvel_maniac_) October 2, 2018

“Just got out of a Venom preview,” one tweet writes. “Thankfully it was free. Worst two hours of my life. I will be taking my life to see Lady GaGa’s new movie A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper on Friday. Their song Shallow is great.”

The surging number of posts has made some suspicious of the fandom’s motives, and Buzzfeed was told by one Lady Gaga stan account that a coordinated effort was put into the bot deluge.

“It’s us Gaga fans creating fake ids to trash Venom premiere,” Twitter user @ LGMonster95 said. “They both are getting released on the same day so we want more audience for A Star Is Born.”

Sooooo there are BOTS attacking the #Venom movie. LMAO pic.twitter.com/CNXAtRtEd8 — Atomic (@AtomicSpidey) October 2, 2018

Now, fans backing Venom are beginning to push against the reported attack. Posts mocking the bot spree have started circulating social media, and others are sharing their own negative reviews of A Star Is Born as revenge. In fact, many have started wondering which reviews should even be trusted as Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t revealed its aggregated score for Venom just yet.

Here at ComicBook, our own Brandon Davis attended a press screening of Venom last month. He shared his own take on the Marvel film, and you can read up on his vetted impression below:

“Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom has some really entertaining moments. A clunky script without nuance bogs the Venom down, preventing it from choosing between being gritty, funny, or something unique. Action-sequences and Eddie and Venom’s odd relationship are the highlights of Venom but if Sony wants to move forward with a universe, it needs to just keep the few parts that work and scrap the large portion which does.”

