‘Venom’: Riz Ahmed’s Role Reportedly Revealed

Riz Ahmed’s character in Venom may have been revealed and it isn’t who many suspected.

Ahmed has been rumored to be playing Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who becomes bonded to Venom’s symbiote rival Carnage in the film. Instead, a new photo from the set suggests that Ahmed is playing Dr. Carlton Darke, the head of the Life Foundation.

This is what happens when they walk out of the wrong door… side and behind view. Dr. Drake from #Venom, in costume. pic.twitter.com/e5wNiOqUKL — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) December 22, 2017

Drake’s Life Foundation is a key player in the “Lethal Protector,” which we know is the inspiration for the Venom movie. The Life Foundation first hunted down Venom after Eddie Brock made the move to San Francisco. The Life Foundation as interested in studying the Venom symbiote and use it for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

Tom Hardy was announced as the star of Venom in May. The film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer and is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, and the Morbius movie.

Filming on Venom began in October in Atlanta and New York City.

Venom is scheduled for release on October 5, 2018.