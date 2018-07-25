Here’s When The New ‘Venom’ Trailer Could Be Released Online

A Twitter account associated with the upcoming Venom movie is teasing that a new trailer for the movie could be out next week.

An “Eddie’s Clubhouse” account recently posted a tweet claiming that the new trailer would be coming next week.

While it might seem strange that a random Twitter account is claiming a new trailer is coming, it is a verified account and seems to be a secondary account in which “Eddie Brock” answers fan’s tweets.

Sony debuted new footage from Venom at San Diego Comic-Con, but the company surprisingly didn’t debut an official new trailer for fans. Either Sony didn’t want to compete with all the other trailers that aired during SDCC, or they simply wanted to make sure fans got a good look at the footage when it wasn’t so busy.

The new footage that did air at SDCC revealed that Riz Ahmed is playing the symbiote Riot instead of Carnage as most fans expected. The trailer also revealed Venom transforming his arms into axes and eating peoples’ heads. You can check out a full description of the trailer here, courtesy of our own Brandon Davis.

As you’d expect, Venom is being billed as more of a horror movie than typical superhero films. In a past interview, director Ruben Fleischer compared the movie to a werewolf film.

“We talked a lot about a werewolf and what it is when you get infected or bit by a werewolf,” Fleischer shared. Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth.”

“But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship.”

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” Hardy shared of the character. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”

Venom will be released in theaters on October 5th.