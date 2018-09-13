First ‘Venom’ TV Spot With Eminem Song Released

Venom is starting to roll out more footage thanks to new TV spots, and they’re kicking things off with a bit of Eminem.

Eminem will be featured on the soundtrack and holds the title track ‘Venom’, and you can snippets of the song in the newest TV spot. There doesn’t seem to be much new footage, but the track does fit the footage quite well. You can check out the new TV spot in the video above.

Fans can listen to the track in full on Eminem’s new album Kamikaze, which was noteworthy for quite a few reasons. Any surprise album from an artist of Eminem’s magnitude would be noteworthy, but he came out swinging throughout the entire album, airing out his grievances with a variety of names on the surprise set.

That included Charlamagne tha God, Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Machine Gun Kelly, and more, and those bars drew a number of responses from fans, as well as responses from MGK (Rap Devil) and a prolonged response from Budden on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. We’ll have to wait and see if Eminem decides to respond to either one.

As you can see in the TV spot, the symbiote is going to be just as up for a fight, though there’s really only one name we want to hear him call out before the credits roll. That would be Spider-Man of course, and while there has been mixed information out there about whether or not he will actually appear, we’ve got our fingers crossed it will somehow happen.

It is the goal of Venom director Ruben Fleischer to stay relatively close to the comics that the character originates from.

“That’s the plan,” Fleischer said. “It is not the plan, that’s the movie. Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

Venom stars Tom Hardy (Venom/Eddie Brock), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee (Donna Diego), Riz Ahmed (Dr. Carlton Drake), Sope Aluko (Dr. Rosie Collins), and Reid Scott.

Venom lands in theaters on Friday, Oct. 5, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.