Venom Turns His “We Are Venom” Catchphrase Into a Family Feud (Exclusive)

A Family Feud breaks out in the upcoming issue of Venom War. The Venom-centric event pits father vs. son as Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock wage war for possession of the alien symbiote. So far in Venom War, we’ve seen Spider-Man reunite with the Venom symbiote, and Carnage form an uneasy alliance with Meridius, an evil future version of Eddie Brock. While Meridius unleashed a horde of zombiotes across New York City, Spidey, Eddie, and Dylan participated in a battle royal inside a wrestling ring. Instead of having to choose between Eddie and Dylan, Venom decided to split itself between the two, and they’re now teaming up against another evil Eddie Brock.

ComicBook has an exclusive preview of Venom War #4 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It takes us inside the Grand Garden Arena where the big Venom War has been brewing. Spider-Man, no longer with the Venom symbiote, slaps a mask over his head to face off against Bedlam, that other evil Eddie Brock we referenced earlier. Spider-Man needs to leave to offer help to someone else, but Bedlam has other plans. Thankfully, Eddie and Dylan Brock jump in, both sharing the symbiote between themselves.

The symbiote’s internal monologue reveals how their minds are linked to it. “Two hearts, beating in perfect syncopation,” it says. “We are, at last… a perfect family.” Eddie’s heartbeat is a steady purr like a dark engine, while Dylan’s heart beats like a drum solo. Before the preview ends, Venom states, “I am so proud of him,” before correcting itself to say, “We are so proud of him.” The “We” in this case is Eddie and the Venom symbiote. Dylan then appears to slice Bedlam’s head off.

“VENOMS VERSUS ZOMBIOTES! As the war for control of the Venom symbiote rages, the threat of the zombiote hordes has only grown – and now it is impossible to ignore!” the description of Venom War #4 reads. “But that doesn’t mean the war is over…in this issue, another contender for champion is taken off the board!”

New York Comic Con revealed more of the fallout of Venom War, which includes two new titles: All-New Venom and Eddie Brock: Carnage. All-New Venom features a new, mystery host for the Venom symbiote, while Eddie Brock: Carnage pairs Eddie and Carnage up for the first time.

The exclusive preview of Venom War #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 6th.

image credit: marvel comics

