Marvel’s Venom War Begins With the Symbiote Picking a Surprising Host

vA surprising character has stepped forward to become the new host of the Venom symbiote. It’s all on the line in Venom War, a new event series focused on the Venom corner of the Marvel Universe. It pits father versus son, as Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock battle to see who will emerge as the true Venom and sole possessor of the alien symbiote. Eddie and Dylan have seen terrifying visions of the future, with both turning out to be evil threats that need stopping. But as Venom War officially begins, another contender steps into the ring, and it’s someone Venom and fans are very familiar with.

Venom War #1 comes from the creative team of Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Ariana Maher. There’s a lot going on in this introductory issue, but the main takeaway is Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock have gathered their teams and are on a collision course with each other. The only problem is neither individual has the Venom symbiote. It’s taken off and hidden after revealing to Dylan everything it’s ever done in its gutwrenching past. However, there is one former host who the symbiote does have some fond memories of – Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

After Peter Parker sees Eddie Brock and his multiverse symbiotes takeover a wrestling ring on TV, he goes to suit up as Spider-Man to intervene. What Peter doesn’t know is the Venom symbiote is hiding in his clothing closet. After Peter mistakenly puts on the symbiote, it begins to confess to always being a part of different wars, and how Eddie and Dylan Brock are better off without it.

Spider-Man begins to give the Venom symbiote a pep talk about how it can either choose to continue down this cycle of destruction, or try and do some good, like it’s done in the past with Flash Thompson, and even Eddie Brock. After making a pretty convincing speech, Spider-Man and the Venom symbiote go to the wrestling ring and surprise Eddie and Dylan’s teams.

So instead of Venom War only focusing on Eddie and Dylan Brock, we also have Spider-Man to factor into the event. As things stand now, the symbiote would prefer to stay with Spider-Man, but with the two having such a rocky relationship and past, who knows how long this reunion will last.