Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo Suits up in Full Black Panther Costume

Marvel heroes have proved to be a pretty popular costume this Halloween, and it looks like Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is joining in on the fun.

During his arrival at Madison Square Garden for tonight’s game against the Knicks, Oladipo donned a full Black Panther costume while doing the “Wakanda Forever” symbol. You can check out a video of his entrance below.

Dressed as the Black Panther, @VicOladipo has arrived at MSG for Halloween hoops action! @Pacers vs. @nyknicks at 8:00pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PUv0sr91bO — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Oladipo has channeled Black Panther on the court, with him being given the hero’s mask by Chadwick Boseman during a game in February. Still, the fact that he’s donning the Panther mask once again will surely delight Marvel and basketball fans alike.

Even with the ensemble of Black Panther being a pretty popular costume this year, the status of that franchise is a bit ambiguous, considering what happened to Boseman’s T’Challa in Avengers: Infinity War. Regardless of whatever might happen in next year’s Avengers 4, it sounds like Marvel will be returning to Wakanda in some way, with a second Black Panther officially in development.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” MCU producer Nate Moore said in an interview earlier this year. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

So, what could the larger MCU’s plans look like in the future? It sounds like it’s way too early to tell.

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore continued. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before Avengers 4 is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

What do you think of Oladipo’s Black Panther costume? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.