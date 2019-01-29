Vin Diesel Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Praises Chris Hemsworth

Avengers: Endgame is still a few months away, but it’s not just fans looking ahead to the eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Its stars are too, including Vin Diesel.

Diesel, who provides the voice for Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Endgame, shared an image to Instagram on Monday from Infinity War of Groot and Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor upon their arrival in Wakanda, and, in the caption, reflected on his time as part of the MCU.

“Thor and I met on my birthday back in 2010 on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico… @chrishemsworth has always been a gem of a human. Never imagined that Marvel would team us up together. Haha. Who is excited to see Endgame?” #WeAreGROOT,” Diesel wrote.

As you can probably guess, the comments on Diesel’s post indicated that a lot of people are excited to see Endgame, but even with the excitement there’s a little bit of sadness. As fans will recall, Diesel’s Groot was one of the heroes dusted when Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half of the life in the universe. In fact, Groot’s death was one of the more heartbreaking in the film as the beloved tree-like creature cried out to Rocket as he turned to ash, a cry that was later revealed to be the word “Dad.”

Of course, despite Groot’s sad demise in Infinity War, fans still have hope that the beloved character along with the other lost heroes will be restored in Endgame. Many of the persistent fan theories about how Endgame will play out has some variation of the heroes coming back to life, either through machinations of time travel, them having been sent to a pocket within the Soul Stone, or even into a parallel universe.

Whatever the ultimate outcome, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to find out. The film will open in theaters in just under three months.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.