Robert Downey Jr. Announces Vin Diesel’s Groot Jacket From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere Is Being Auctioned off for Charity

Vin Diesel won the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet premiere with his Groot-inspired jacket last month and now, that super heroic fashion statement is being auctioned off for charity.

Robert Downey Jr took to Twitter today to announce that the jacket — now signed by himself, Diesel, and several other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars — is up for auction to benefit a charity the actor is involved with, Rohhad Association.

The white, custom-made jacket featuring tiny Groot-like branches along the shoulders and coming out of a chest pocket, was a highlight of the Infinity War premiere. At the time, Diesel joked that the jacket represented Groot coming “out of him.”

“It’s just like Groot coming out of me,” Diesel said. “It’s the Groot coming out of my jacket. I’m talking normal, and next thing you know, branches are growing out my chest. It’s crazy.”

As for the charity the jacket’s auction supports, Rohhad Association, it has a special connection to Infinity War and Downey Jr. Ahead of the film’s release, Downey Jr. made the dreams of 8-year-old British fan Aaron Hunter come true by visiting the terminally hill boy in London. Aaron, who suffers from the rare syndrome called Rapid-Onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation had previously posted a video online asking to meet Downey Jr. After meeting Aaron, Downey Jr. became involved with the Rohhad Association charity, calling on fans to donate to his Random Act Funding for a chance to win a trip to the Infinity War premiere.

Outside of the Groot jacket auction, Downey Jr. is active with Rohhad Association in other was, too. The Iron Man actor recently posted a short video for the charity’s “Muddy Puddle challenge” featuring himself jumping in a, well, muddy puddle, to Van Halen’s “Jump” encouraging his followers to challenge others to “#GOMADJUMPFORROHHAD”.

The jacket is up for auction through Charitybuzz, an online auction site that facilitates the auction of various items and experiences by celebrities to benefit charity. The auction for Diesel’s Groot jacket will run through June 14, 2018 and is currently at $2,500. You can check it out here.

