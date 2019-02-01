Disney Says Fox Acquisition Expected to Be Complete by June

The historic deal between the Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox could be complete very soon.

In a new SEC filing, Disney outlined the various achievements the company made in 2018, including reaching an agreement to acquire Fox. At the bottom of the page, it says that Disney “expect[s the] deal will close before June 2019”.

While the deal has been in various stages of development for the past year-or-so, this update from Disney seems to hint that the completion of the deal is closer than ever.

Of course, the pop culture ramifications of the Disney/Fox deal will be pretty massive, with Disney acquiring quite a lot of entertainment properties previously owned by Fox. The impact that it will have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular certainly has been on fans minds, with characters like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four able to enter the cinematic universe. Granted, the deal won’t be complete in time for it to have any bearing on Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it will certainly excite fans either way.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained last year of plans with the Fox characters. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

“That whole Disney buying Fox deal is- none of us saw that coming, and we’re amazed and excited, because we always dreamed of having the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU, but nothing’s actually been decided or announced,” Marvel Studios Visual Design Supervisor Andy Park told ComicBook.com. “So, I have nothing to spill, ’cause I don’t even know what the future is. The only thing I’ve read … these thing are going to take at least 12 months to 18 months for something to even happen.”

