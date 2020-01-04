WandaVision Audition Tape Teases Quicksilver’s Return

A brand new audition video for WandaVision has surfaced, and it might reveal a shocking spoiler for the Marvel Studios series set to debut on Disney+ later this year. While there have been rumors surrounding the resurrection of the Vision, the reality-warping powers of Scarlet Witch, and the fact that their twin children from the comics might debut, there’s another major character who could appear in the upcoming series. But because these are audition clips, there’s no way of telling if these plot details will appear in the final product.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a closer look at this clip, which was found by Patreon scooper DanielRPK.

In this video, we get an audition clip for WandaVision from young actor Nick Fisher, who is playing a young twin named “Tim” for the video. He chastises his brother and mentions that he’s going to Halloween as “the cool twin” and calls his brother “a dorkasaurus rex.”

But it’s the mention of their uncle sleeping on the couch that will catch everyone else’s attention, as it could mean the return of a character not seen since Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

It was already rumored that versions of Young Avengers heroes Wiccan and Speed, AKA Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd, would appear in the show. These are the children of Scarlet Witch and Vision who have underwent many changes in the comics, mostly due to Wanda Maximoff’s reality warping abilities.

But the reappearance of Quicksilver, who qualifies as the twins’ uncle, is a much bigger shock, especially because we have yet to hear about the return of actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the new Disney+ series.

Quicksilver was shockingly killed shortly after his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While their appearance was briefly teased in the post-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, his debut alongside Scarlet Witch was only brief as he was killed off by the end of Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

There were rumors that the character would come back in Avengers: Endgame or that he would appear somewhere else in the future of the franchise — but maybe this audition tape is teasing a different character entirely.

While we won’t find out for a while, as Marvel Studios is keeping everything regarding WandaVision tightly under wraps, we won’t have to wait too long as the series is set to debut later this year.

WandaVision is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2020.