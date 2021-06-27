WandaVision: Emmy Insiders Suggest Marvel Show Has Favorable Odds for Multiple Nominations

✖

In a matter of days, nominations voting for the 73rd Emmy Awards will close ahead of the official nominee reveals on July 13th. As it turns out, WandaVision is a favorite to get nominated in a handful of sizable categories. THR released their latest Emmy nominations watch list and on it, the Disney+ series is listed as a frontrunner for a nomination in four different races.

According to Scott Feinberg, the trade's awards columnist, WandaVision is increasingly likely to get nominations for Best Limited Series or Anthology, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Paul Bettany), Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Elizabeth Olsen), and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Kathryn Hahn). Feinberg also lists Teyonah Parris as a "Major Threat" for a nomination in the same category as Hahn.

As THR's disclaimer states, the list provided isn't the opinion of any single columnist but rather, a survey of voters and award strategists, and an "analysis of marketing and campaigns." Furthermore, the list isn't about the odds of winning the aforementioned Emmys, but instead the likelihood of getting nominated for those categories.

Marvel Studios and Disney have also been pushing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hard for Emmys consideration, but the series doesn't have a single potential nomination listed as "Frontrunner" on the list. The series itself is listed as a "Major Threat" for Best Drama Series while both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are "Major Threats" for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Wyatt Russell and Daniel Bruhl are then listed as "Major Threats" for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series while Emily VanCamp is listed as a "Possibility" for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now both streaming in their entirety on Disney+.

