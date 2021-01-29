WandaVision: What Song Plays At The End Of Episode 4?

✖

WandaVision has been no stranger to featuring popular licensed music over the course of its first four episodes. As the show has continued to span across the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, the soundtrack has continued to evolve with the ever-changing setting. With Episode 4, WandaVision again ended with a popular track playing over the show’s final scene and credits, and if you didn’t recognize it for yourself, we’ve got all the info you might be looking for.

The song that played in the final moments of this week’s edition of WandaVision is that of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. The iconic track from the legendary guitarist first released on the album Electric Ladyland all the way back in 1968, meaning that it doesn’t exactly line up with the show’s current 70s aesthetic. All the same, it’s a track that continued to remain relevant in the following decade after the death of Hendrix in 1970.

“Voodoo Child” has continued to stand the test of time over the years, namely for its extensive guitar work that is found on the track. Dozens of notable guitarists have covered the song since it first released with some of the most stand-out iterations coming from Stevie Ray Vaughn, John Mayer, and Slash. It has also been featured in a number of movies and other TV shows over the years, too.

If you did recognize the song in WandaVision this week but couldn’t place your finger on where you might have heard it before, then wrestling might be your answer. Other than its appearance now in WandaVision, perhaps the most notable use of “Voodoo Child” in pop culture comes from Hulk Hogan’s era in WCW. When pro wrestler turned heel and established the NWO alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, the stable's entrance music eventually became that of "Voodoo Child". Hogan himself, when the champion, would also come down to the ring holding the belt like an electric guitar and would pretend to play it along with the music.

For my money, the use of "Voodoo Child" at the end of Episode 4 of WandaVision is the best that the series has had so far when it comes to licensed tracks. It fit the eerie nature of the episode's conclusion, even though the song itself isn't one that is necessary all that sinister sounding.

