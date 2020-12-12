WandaVision: What's the Song in New Disney+ Trailer?

✖

Yesterday saw a whole lot of Marvel news coming out of the Disney Investor Day live stream, and the first project on their line-up after a barren 2020 will be WandaVision. The highly-anticipated series is finally dropping on the streaming service next month and yesterday's new trailer featured a whole lot of excitement. Not only did we get the first glimpse at Kat Dennings as Thor's Darcy Lewis and Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Jimmy Woo, but we are starting to get a clearer understanding of what's happening in the series. Someone or something seems to have Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) trapped in a sitcom-inspired world of her own making. In fact, the trailer's song hints that Wanda is living in some sort of "daydream"...

In case you were too busy staring at all of the new content, you may have missed that the trailer features "Daydream Believer" by The Monkees. You can listen to the full song here or read some of the lyrics below:

Oh, I could hide 'neath the wings / Of the bluebird as she sings

The six o'clock alarm would never ring

But six rings and I rise / Wipe the sleep out of my eyes

My shaving razor's cold and it stings

Cheer up, sleepy Jean / Oh, what can it mean to a

Daydream believer and a / Homecoming queen?

You once thought of me / As a white knight on his steed

Now you know how happy I can be / Oh, our good time starts and ends

Without dollar one spend / But how much, baby, do we really need?

Cheer up, sleepy Jean / Oh, what can it mean to a

Daydream believer and a / Homecoming queen?

We can definitely understand why they chose this song for the trailer. First of all, the song was released in 1968 and we already know we're going to be exploring that sitcom timeframe. In fact, The Monkees had their own sitcom from 1966 to 1968, so there's always a chance their style could be incorporated into the show somehow. Not to mention the fact that during Wanda and Vision's 1970s portion of the show, their house shares some similarities to The Brady Bunch house. Marcia Brady was obsessed with Davy Jones, who appeared on the sitcom in 1971.

Second of all, the lyrics go perfectly with what we've seen so far, which appears to be Wanda reviving her "white knight" (Vision) to see "how happy they can be." She's clearly "cheering" up due to her "daydreams," but we're willing to bet things aren't going to end well. Are there any other clues you caught in the WandaVision trailer? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. You can watch the new trailer for the series at the top of the page.