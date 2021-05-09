WandaVision Fans Are Celebrating Wanda Maximoff on Mother’s Day

Happy Mother's Day, Marvel fans! We have seen many Marvel stars sharing some love for their moms on social media today, but what about those fictional mothers we know and love? In addition to celebrating the real moms out there, many people have taken to social media to honor their favorite onscreen moms. The Cosby Show's Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad) has been a hot topic on Twitter today, and she's not the only TV mom to get some love. Many Marvel fans are taking to the social media site to show their appreciation for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

During WandaVision, Wanda gave birth to twins, Billy and Tommy. Sadly, the series ended with Wanda ending The Hex she created, which meant the loss of Vision and her sons. However, the show's post-credits scene featured Wanda working with the Darkhold and the sound of Billy's voice makes us think her children will return (and hopefully be a part of the Young Avengers). "Once we got to know them, we had so little screen time with 10-year-old Billy and Tommy that we wanted to take advantage of what we did have to get to know them really well as people. There's so much innocence there. To have them age up one more time, I think, would have been unfair to those actors and those characters," WandaVision director Matt Shakman previously explained.

You can check out some of the Mother's Day posts for Wanda Maximoff below...