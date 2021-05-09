WandaVision Fans Are Celebrating Wanda Maximoff on Mother’s Day
Happy Mother's Day, Marvel fans! We have seen many Marvel stars sharing some love for their moms on social media today, but what about those fictional mothers we know and love? In addition to celebrating the real moms out there, many people have taken to social media to honor their favorite onscreen moms. The Cosby Show's Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad) has been a hot topic on Twitter today, and she's not the only TV mom to get some love. Many Marvel fans are taking to the social media site to show their appreciation for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).
During WandaVision, Wanda gave birth to twins, Billy and Tommy. Sadly, the series ended with Wanda ending The Hex she created, which meant the loss of Vision and her sons. However, the show's post-credits scene featured Wanda working with the Darkhold and the sound of Billy's voice makes us think her children will return (and hopefully be a part of the Young Avengers). "Once we got to know them, we had so little screen time with 10-year-old Billy and Tommy that we wanted to take advantage of what we did have to get to know them really well as people. There's so much innocence there. To have them age up one more time, I think, would have been unfair to those actors and those characters," WandaVision director Matt Shakman previously explained.
You can check out some of the Mother's Day posts for Wanda Maximoff below...
Wanda Maximom
Happy Mother’s Day to our one and only Wanda Maximoff pic.twitter.com/W29Kn4Ufdg— best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) May 9, 2021
Wanda+
Happy Mother’s Day to Wanda Maximoff and all the other amazing moms out there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9iJSiClekN— Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 9, 2021
Ouch
Wanda is probably spending Mother’s Day today alone 3 pic.twitter.com/4TUSHGGLY2— Bea | misses bucky barnes (@buckyswhxore) May 9, 2021
Double Ouch
Studios' official accounts: *including Wanda in Mother's Day greetings
Meanwhile, Wanda: pic.twitter.com/L9wc2Pq6Mf— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) May 9, 2021
Let Her Be Happy Again!
happy mother’s day to wanda maximoff specifically 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKNrK5zxGs— ken (@wandaslizzie) May 9, 2021
Getting Emotional
seeing so many “happy mother’s day wanda” tweets on my tl is making me cry. i miss them sm. wanda better see her boys again or i’m gonna march down to marvel studios and have a word— jules (@westviewlizzie) May 9, 2021
BRB Crying
Somewhere out there White Vision knows it’s Mother’s Day and thought about Wanda pic.twitter.com/Y7KDMaERyF— sana, (@wandasvislons) May 9, 2021
Precious
happy mother's day pic.twitter.com/SDZWBOTRag— wanda maximoff daily (@archivemaximoff) May 9, 2021
Super Mom
Happy Mother’s day to this protective and powerful Mom #Wanda pic.twitter.com/Mxo73a1ZdZ— Diego ᱬ (@wxndachaos) May 9, 2021
Please, Marvel!
not wanda being in lots of mother's day posts 😩 bring back her kids first— ᗢ Hassle ᱬ ミ☆ (@honeymoron) May 9, 2021