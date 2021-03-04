WandaVision Finale Will Reveal Who Is the Real Vision

✖

Full spoilers for WandaVision below! As the end of eighth episode of WandaVision revealed, the version of the Paul Bettany hero running around WestView isn't the only one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. SWORD has somehow put the pieces of the Vision back together, or perhaps even built their own from his scraps, and the all-white Vision as seen in the pages of Marvel Comics has made his way into live-action. With two different Visions wandering around, neither of which are technically the one that we had seen in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron, it's only a matter of time before the "real" Vision is told to stand up, and apparently he will.

"Well, Episode 8 really opens up the major thematic journey for Wanda, which is the stages of grief," series director Matt Shakman told Collider. "That's what the whole show has been about, how you come to terms with loss. So that's been the overarching theme of the show, the spine of the show. And that's ultimately what we want to make sure that we're resolving at the end. But we also want it to be surprising. We want it to be a lot of fun. We've introduced a new character at the end of 8 in White Vision — so now you have two Visions on the board. The question of 'Who is the real Vision?' will play out. So there's a lot to come."

It's unclear how things are going to shake out in the end with the series and these two Visions (though it's pretty clear that this "mystery actor" that Bettany was referring to was no doubt himself), but it looks like Marvel is gearing up for a major evolution for the Vision character in the end. Will we get to see the White Vision meld with Wanda's ideal version of Vision to create the "real" Vision in the end? We're days away from finding out as ne episode remains in the hit new series.

