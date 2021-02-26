WandaVision: Has Paul Bettany Been Trolling Fans This Whole Time?

✖

Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting the final episodes of the WandaVision series in the hopes that they will eventually be greeted by a surprise cameo on-par with Samuel L. Jackson at the end of Iron Man. Paul Bettany has been teasing fans with a cameo that will blow their minds, saying that he has scenes with an actor that he has wanted to work with for his entire career. Fans have spent weeks trying to figure out the identity of this mystery actor. However, after watching the penultimate episode of WandaVision, it seems that there is a chance Paul Bettany has been trolling us all along. Was he talking about himself??

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the latest episode of WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the eighth episode of WandaVision, it's revealed that the version of Vision we've been seeing in Westview isn't the real Vision. Wanda never stole his body from SWORD, she simply saw it. When she created Westview, she created a brand new Vision from nothing. This explains why he has such a hard time leaving the Hex. Vision's real body is still in the possession of SWORD.

This episode has a mid-credits scene that shows SWORD using Wanda's energy (from the drone she threw back at them) to put Vision's body back online, creating an actual weapon. This is an all white version of Vision, similar to the one in the comics. This is where Bettany's comment comes into play.

As White Vision wakes up in the credits scene, it's clear that he's going to be sent into Westview to try and take out Wanda. There's a good chance these two Visions end up fighting one another. So, we ask again: Was Paul Bettany talking about himself?

"There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life," Bettany told Esquire a couple of weeks ago. "We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

The cheeky way he explains their chemistry on set. Being with an actor he's wanted to work with his whole life, not just his whole career. Looking at it with the lens of this week's episode, it feels almost definitively like Paul Bettany was referring to Paul Bettany.

We obviously have no idea if this is actually the case. If Patrick Stewart or Al Pacino show up in WandaVision, it would be awesome! But knowing Bettany's dry sense of humor, and seeing White Vision come to life this week, it feels like the joke has been on us all along.